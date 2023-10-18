 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Eddie Alvarez, Craig Jones, Derek Brunson, Brian Kelleher, and David Feldman

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Looking forward to the weekend of combat sports and more.

1:10 p.m.: Jiu-jitsu star and Alexander Volkanovski training partner Craig Jones previews UFC 294 and more.

1:35 p.m.: New PFL fighter Derek Brunson talks his debut against Ray Cooper III.

2 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman breaks some news.

2:20 p.m.: Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez catches us up on his next move.

2:45 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher breaks some news about his next move.

3:05 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals break down best bets for UFC 294.

