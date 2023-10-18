The MMA Hour with Eddie Alvarez, Craig Jones, Derek Brunson, Brian Kelleher, and David Feldman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Looking forward to the weekend of combat sports and more.

1:10 p.m.: Jiu-jitsu star and Alexander Volkanovski training partner Craig Jones previews UFC 294 and more.

1:35 p.m.: New PFL fighter Derek Brunson talks his debut against Ray Cooper III.

2 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman breaks some news.

2:20 p.m.: Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez catches us up on his next move.

2:45 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher breaks some news about his next move.

3:05 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals break down best bets for UFC 294.

