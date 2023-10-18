Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez headlines BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2

Mike Perry will return to bare-knuckle action when he faces ex-UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in a showdown to headline the BKFC 56 card taking place in Salt Lake City, UT on Dec. 2.

BKFC president David Feldman announced the matchup on The MMA Hour on Wednesday.

The fight between Perry and Alvarez comes together after both appeared on the highly successful BKFC 41 card in April. On that night, Perry defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold by second-round knockout while Alvarez battled to a hard-fought split decision win over Chad Mendes in the co-main event.

Following that card, Perry inked a new multi-fight contract to stay with BKFC as he looks to build on his perfect 3-0 record in the promotion, which also includes a win over Bellator veteran Michael “Venom” Page.

Most recently, Perry served as the backup for the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis but he’ll take the gloves off again for his return to action in December. Perry previously told MMA Fighting that he anticipated a potential matchup with Alvarez after both joined the BKFC roster.

“He must have some chip on his shoulder,” Perry said about Alvarez. “I’ll gladly send him into retirement.”

Alvarez makes his second appearance in BKFC after beating Mendes in his debut. The Philadelphia native signed with the bare-knuckle outfit after securing his release from ONE Championship, which came after he hit free agency following a long run with the UFC.

Perry vs. Alvarez will headline BKFC 56, and the rest of the main card is as follows:

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis — BKFC featherweight title fight

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings — BKFC flyweight title fight

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill

Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera