Logan Paul: Dillon Danis ‘doesn’t deserve the platform’ for MMA rematch

Logan Paul believes he’d thump Dillon Danis in MMA, but he doesn’t plan to give the disgraced fighter a rematch in the cage after their debacle at Misfits PRIME.

Paul addressed the widely panned boxing match and an MMA do-over for his Impaulsive video podcast, and despite a handshake agreement with Danis, he indicated the idea was off the table.

“He doesn’t deserve the platform,” Paul said Tuesday. “We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos. I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s***, bro.”

Danis made the pre-fight buildup as dirty as possible by attacking Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, with a stream of insults, innuendo and photos, one of which Agdal claims was illegally hacked from her phone and violated revenge porn laws.

But Paul was no angel, either. He said his darker impulses led him to throw a PRIME bottle at Danis at the press conference, which kicked off a melee that ended with him seriously cut from a microphone Danis threw at his face.

“I was devastated,” Paul said. “I scurried out of there like a little cockroach, I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want any cameras to see how bad this is.’ We get back. I’m talking to Neal, the security, and I’m looking at his eyes, and he doesn’t want to tell me how bad it is. I’m like, ‘How bad is it?’ He’s like, ‘Mate, it’s bad.’

“He clocked me. But you know what? I deserved it, because I threw a PRIME bottle at him. So you sleep in that bed. But for a moment, I was devastated. Another event where because of some stupid decision I made, I shot myself in the foot. ... I almost gave him a reason not to fight me.”

At a face-to-face interview to promote the fight, Paul and Danis made a handshake agreement that Paul would give Danis an MMA rematch if he won – and Danis paid him his entire purse.

Paul said “I’d beat his ass” when asked about the possibility of fighting Danis in the cage, citing his escape from a takedown and guillotine Danis attempted in desperation as the possibility of a win got increasingly more distant.

But the influencer turned boxer and WWE wrestler is skeptical his opponent will ever pay up, so that renders moot the possibility of an MMA fight.

“I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not going to happen, obviously,” Paul said.

“You came to box,” he added later. “Respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man? You can’t talk that much s*** for three months, you can’t try to ruin someone’s life, and then come in there with that kind of performance.”

