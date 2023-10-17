Conor McGregor fires back at ‘uncooked chicken’ Canelo Alvarez after online diss

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez traded shots online after McGregor put himself over the Mexican star’s performance against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor raised Alvarez’s ire when he posted a clip of Mayweather’s 2103 win over Alvarez, praising Mayweather and adding he “landed more shots” on the now-retired boxer.

“I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches,” Alvarez shot back on X, including a laughing emoji.

In fact, McGregor’s claim is correct – mostly. According to Compubox stats from the fighters’ respective meetings with Mayweather, the former two-division UFC champ landed 26 percent of his punches and 28 percent of his jabs in their 2017 “Money Fight,” while Alvarez landed 22 percent of his punches and 15 percent of his jabs in the 2013 showdown. Alvarez won in power punches, however, landing 31 percent of his shots compared to 25 percent for McGregor.

Of course, that didn’t matter to McGregor, who fired back at the Mexican champ in brash style.

“Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint,” wrote Mcgregor on X. “I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar.”

Alvarez is the apple of many prospective opponents’ eyes, including fighters from the MMA and influencer world. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tried in vain to stoke interest in a showdown with the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight champ, who recently defended his belts in dominant fashion against Jermell Charlo. Recently, Jake Paul issued another callout via fake fight poster, continuing his quest to prove his legitimacy in the boxing world.

McGregor is expected to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler some time next year, though the timeline for the fight is unclear with the recent breakup between the UFC and longtime drug testing partner U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which broke with the MMA promotion over its handling of the ex-champ’s testing expectations.