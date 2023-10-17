Walt Harris suspended 1 year by NAC for positive drug test

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Tuesday handed Harris a one-year suspension for his recent positive drug screening for drostanolone, an illegal anabolic agent. Harris tested positive for drostanolone in a June 24 out-of-competition drug test prior to his scheduled bout against Josh Parisian on July 15, which was ultimately cancelled.

Harris’ suspension is retroactive to the date of the failed test, meaning he is eligible to return to competition on June 24, 2024. He must also pay $392.60 in attorney fees and is required to undergo additional drug testing 30, 15, and three days out from his next bout.

In a statement this past July, Harris wrote: “I believe this came from a supplement that I’ve trusted my entire career, but at the end of the day, it was never USADA approved. I’m a complete idiot for not checking prior but I’m definitely not a cheater.”

Harris, 40, has not fought since losing via first-round knockout to Marcin Tybura in June 2021, a result which marked his third consecutive loss under the UFC umbrella.

In total, Harris (13-10, 1 NC) has competed 16 times over two separate UFC stints since 2013. He owns notable first-round knockouts over Serghei Spivac and Aleksei Oleinik.