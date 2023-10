Video: UFC 294 media day

At the UFC 294 virtual media day, a host of fighters who will compete at Saturday’s pay-per-view event will speak to the media on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary card fighters will participate in group interviews with credentialed reporters.

The schedule is as follows (all times ET):

1:30 a.m. Muhammad Mokaev

1:45 a.m. Alexander Volkanovski

2:30 a.m. Khamzat Chimaev

2:45 a.m. Johnny Walker

3 a.m. Mohammad Yahya

3:45 a.m. Islam Makhachev

4 a.m. Abu Azaitar

4:30 a.m. Magomed Ankalaev

4:45 a.m. Javid Basharat

5 a.m. Kamaru Usman