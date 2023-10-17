Mayra Bueno Silva suspended by NAC, Holly Holm win overturned to no-contest

Mayra Bueno Silva’s win over Holly Holm is no more.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to overturn Bueno Silva’s second-round submission victory over Holly Holm into a no-contest.

Bueno Silva submitted Holm with a ninja choke on July 15 in her headlining bout at UFC Vegas 77, but tested positive for ritalinic acid in a pre-fight drug test. Ritalinic acid is a major urinary metabolite of methylphenidate, which is better known as Ritalin, commonly used for treatment of ADHD. Bueno Silva told MMA Fighting in August that the offending substance was an ADHD medication she’s taken for the past three years.

“I stopped taking the medication the Monday of fight week,” Bueno Silva said in August. “I’ve done this a lot of times, and then this time, I don’t know what happened. I stopped on the Monday. This medication, it’s not doping, but I can take this out of competition, and I always stop on the Monday. I don’t know what has happened.”

In addition, Bueno Silva, 32, received a 4.5-month suspension from the NAC on Tuesday, which is set to expire on Nov. 29, as well as a fine representing 15 percent of her purse ($11,250). She will also have to pay prosecution fees totaling $314.08 and will be required to undergo supplemental drug testing 30, 15, and three days out from her next bout.

Bueno Silva (11-2-1) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 1 ranked women’s bantamweight fighter in the world. She was a perfect 4-0 in the UFC since moving back up to 135 pounds in 2022, however that record now changes following the NAC’s decision to overturn the Holm result.