Heck of a Morning: Does Alexander Volkanovski or Kamaru Usman have better chance to pull off UFC 294 upset?

Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman, unsurprisingly, enter their short notice UFC 294 matchups as pretty sizable underdogs. Between the two competitors, who has the best chance to pull off the upset at Saturday’s pay-per-view event?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Volkanovski’s underdog chances against Islam Makhachev in their rematch in the main event, and Usman’s against Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. Additionally, listener questions include Misfits Boxing’s PRIME Card fallout, Dillon Danis’ performance against Logan Paul and where Danis goes from there, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker flying way under the radar, what could be next for Max Holloway, and much more.

