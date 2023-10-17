Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on commentary team for UFC 294

Paul Felder is once again being called into service in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 294 takes place Saturday at the Etihad Arena, headlined by a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. As is standard with any international pay-per-view at this point, Joe Rogan will not be in attendance. He will be replaced by Felder as color commentator, who joins the regular team of Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. Megan Olivi will serve as the reporter in the arena during the broadcast.

Sources confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck on Tuesday. MMA Junkie first reported the commentary team.

Several years ago, Rogan decided he no longer wanted to endure the travel schedule of calling international PPVs and since then, the UFC has rotated in a group of commentators to replace him whenever the promotion goes abroad. Felder fulfilled this role for the UFC’s most recent trip to Abu Dhabi at UFC 280 one year ago.

UFC 294 will feature a much earlier start time than usual due to the card taking place in Abu Dhabi with the prelims kicking off at 10 a.m. ET and the main card starting on PPV at 2 p.m. ET.