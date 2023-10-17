 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paulo Costa shares nasty photo of elbow infection following surgery, UFC 294 withdrawal

By Mike Heck
UFC 278 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Paulo Costa said he recently had successful surgery on his elbow, but even after the procedure, the infected area still looks absolutely nasty.

Costa was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to the infection on his elbow. “Borrachina” remains in Abu Dhabi as he had a second surgery. While the aftermath certainly looks better than where things were a few weeks ago, a recent photo posted by Costa’s manager and partner Tamara Alves on social media — and subsequently shared on Costa’s Instagram story — shows you can see right inside Costa’s elbow.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW!)

Costa added more context on Twitter, as well, on Tuesday.

With Costa’s withdrawal, Chimaev will now face former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the 185 pound co-headliner. The 32-year-old hasn’t competed since defeating Luke Rockhold in one of the wildest fights of 2022 at UFC 278, and it is unknown when Costa will be able to return.

