UFC signs Invicta FC atomweight champion Rayanne dos Santos

Invicta FC atomweight champion Rayanne dos Santos is the newest addition to the UFC roster, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Dos Santos will compete as a strawweight in the UFC.

The promotion has yet to set a date and opponent for dos Santos’ octagon debut.

Dos Santos has won 14 of her 20 fights as a professional with eight of those victories coming by way of first-round submission.

The Brazilian fighter lost a decision Denise Gomes in a strawweight at Dana White’s Contender Series in Aug. 2022 but rebounded with three straight victories, capped off by a Invicta FC title win over Jillian DeCoursey this past May.

The 28-year-old talent started her MMA career in 2015 training under UFC veterans Iuri Alcantara and Ildemar Alcantara in her native Para, Brazil, and recently moved to the United States to train at Renzo Gracie Texas.