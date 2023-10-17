Tawanchai vs. Superbon Muay Thai title bout booked as ONE Fight Night 17 main event for Dec. 8

A highly anticipated featherweight Muay Thai championship match between Tawanchai and Superbon has been rescheduled as the new main event for ONE Fight Night 17, which takes place on Dec. 8 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The card airs live starting at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

The fight was originally scheduled for October, however Superbon was forced out of the matchup due to a leg injury. Tawanchai still competed and vanquished Joe Nattawut via unanimous decision in a kickboxing bout.

Now the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion returns to his chosen sport when he clashes with Superbon in December.

Recognized as the 2018 Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year as well as the 2022 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year, Tawanchai remains one of the most lethal strikers on the planet. He has amassed an impressive 7-1 record under the ONE Championship banner. Tawanchai maintains a high finishing rate as well, with five of his seven wins in ONE ending in a knockout. At just 24 years of age, Tawanchai has already competed in more than 160 professional fights.

Superbon has also put together a long career competing at the top of the sport and has a number of accolades on his record. Superbon previously held the ONE featherweight kickboxing title. Now he’ll return to Muay Thai, with hopes of capturing a new belt when he faces Tawanchai in December.

More fights will be announced for the ONE Fight Night 17 card in the coming weeks.