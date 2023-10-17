Morning Report: Jiri Prochazka explains why Alex Pereira is ‘not a good martial artist’

Jiri Prochazka is coming for the belt he never lost.

UFC 295 will take place in the historic Madison Square Garden next month, featuring two highly-anticipated title fights in the promotion’s heaviest weight classes. In the main event, Jon Jones is booked to square off opposite former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as he now rules the roost as divisional king. Directly before that, the Czech Republic’s Prochazka is set to collide with Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight strap.

The 205-pound weight class has been in disarray since Jones left it in early 2020. With numerous champions playing hot potato with the strap in recent years, things got extra wacky starting with Prochazka’s insane fifth-round rear-naked choke of Glover Teixeira in June 2022. Unfortunately, a bad shoulder injury led to Prochazka vacating the title before a draw and another injury to eventual next champion Jamahal Hill kept the belt without an owner. Now, a full-fledged violence fest is on tap in Prochazka’s return, specifically if it stays on the feet, where he feels Pereira is his best.

“It’s for me a beautiful story and big challenge,” Prochazka told Shakiel Mahjouri. “I have to say, Alex, he’s not a good martial artist like on the ground on the wrestling but one thing he can do and knows what to do is his striking. It will be a pleasure to compete with him in the stand-up.

“He’s good in stand-up but not good in wrestling and all these things. He’s too much focused on striking. He’s very good at that but on the other things, other styles, he’s not good, too. I am not too good of a wrestler to say that but I think I am better than him. Doesn’t matter. That’s my opinion, my stance.”

Both fighters have been known for their thrilling styles throughout their careers, particularly with their flashy and powerful striking abilities. To win the title last year, Prochazka rallied late against Pereira’s mentor Teixeira, resulting in one of the best title fights in MMA history. Not only will Pereira seek his second divisional UFC title with a win, but he’ll look to redeem the former champion.

It’s been over one year since Prochazka vs. Teixeira, making it logical to at least make an interim title if he had remained champion throughout his injury. While it wasn’t his choice to drop the gold, the 33-fight veteran always knew he’d be in this spot upon his return.

“I think now is not a good time to speak about that more because it’s behind me,” Prochazka said of vacating his title. “One thing I have to say... it was not my idea to release the title but I agreed with that. I confirmed that because I believe in myself that when I go to the cage again after all these things, I can take that title again. So, that’s why I did that.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nasrat Haqparast (15-5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-6); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 9

Ketlen Vieira (14-3) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13

FINAL THOUGHTS

Prochazka vs. Pereira feels like the light heavyweight equivalent of Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier, and I couldn’t be any more excited for it. Violence!

Thanks for reading!

