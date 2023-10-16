Darren Till trashes Tommy Fury vs. KSI and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: ‘It was preposterous’

Darren Till was not impressed with Misfits Boxing’s PRIME Card.

This past Saturday, Misfits held its biggest event to date, co-headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. Unfortunately, the marquee matchups failed to deliver; the main event between KSI and Fury was a forgettable affair that Fury won by majority decision, and the co-main event was only saved from being equally as forgettable by Danis getting disqualified in the final round for attempting — and failing — to secure a guillotine choke on Paul.

Till happened to be in attendance for the spectacle and ultimately was underwhelmed.

“It was everything I expected,” Till said Monday on The MMA Hour, speaking on Paul vs. Danis. “I think [Danis] wanted to disqualify himself. Listen, no matter what you say, and no matter what Conor [McGregor] says, and no matter what he says, he can’t box. He physically and mentally cannot box. Jiu-jitsu, yeah. I don’t know in terms of one of the greats how good he actually is. ... In terms of how good Dillon is in the jiu-jitsu world, I’m unaware. I just know he is very good at jiu-jitsu.

“Logan, on the other hand, can’t box, got no power. He is a very athletic guy. He’s big, he’s strong. The stuff he does in the WWE, no normal person can do that, so you have to give him credit for that side of things. But in terms of boxing and the art and knockouts and stuff like that, it was preposterous. ... It was disgusting to watch. It really was.

“Dillon didn’t do anything, and Logan couldn’t actually do anything to Dillon. He just hasn’t got the power. Jake Paul, even though I still don’t think he’s as good as what he thinks he is, he actually has got power. If you put your hands down and Jake catches you with a right hand, he will knock you out. He can actually punch and dedicates a lot of time and effort to the sport. Logan, on the other hand, is just not that guy.”

Till did allow that the overall Misfits event was not bad, noting that the production values were “as good as the UFC” and even pointing to some of the undercard bouts as being entertaining. But Till said the main and co-main event simply did not deliver.

“It just wasn’t any good,” Till said. “The co-main and main event just weren’t any good. Tommy did the same thing. I do like Tommy. I do like him a lot ... but for six rounds he just did the same thing. It’s like his brain didn’t know what to do. He’d run in with the right hand, KSI would duck, he would hug, and he didn’t even know how to box on the inside. It was just that for six rounds. I’m not even really going to hate on KSI. We all expected Tommy to knock him out and Tommy couldn’t. One, I don’t think he’s got any power. Two, honestly, I just don’t think he’s cut out for this s***.

“Listen, I’m not hating,” Till continued. “He’s made a lot of money and he’s come from celebrity, reality [television] and stuff like that, and he’s a good-looking guy. We’d all love to look a little bit like Tommy Fury, but I don’t think he’s cut out for this fighting life. I think he’s cut out for fighting YouTubers, but now we should start treating Tommy as a YouTuber. I actually consider Jake a better boxer than Tommy, at this point.”

If he’s lucky, Till may find himself standing across from some of these men one day. The former UFC welterweight title challenger was released from his UFC contract this March and is in negotiations with Misfits to box in the future. Hailing from a Muay Thai background, Till has no professional boxing experience, but given what he saw this past weekend, when he does make the transition, he likes his chances.

“I can f****** box. I really can,” Till said. “And I’m big and I’m strong and I’m fit. I’ve got a lot of power. I don’t even look at these guys like a challenge, I look at these guys as a way to make a lot of money. I know that sounds a bit whatever, but while I’m out of the UFC now, I do just want to make a lot of money. I want to set a good future up for my four kids.

“They’re just not a challenge for me. Will all do respect — and God love him, I love his family, I love Tyson — I don’t even think Tommy is a threat.”