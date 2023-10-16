KSI, Derek Brunson open as betting favorites to be Jake Paul’s Dec. 15 opponent

Oddsmakers believe KSI is the most likely next opponent for Jake Paul.

On Monday, Paul announced on social media that he will return to the boxing ring on Dec. 15, though he did not announce where the fight will take place nor who he will face. But according to betting lines, the unnamed opponent will be none other than KSI.

On Monday, SportsBetting.ag released odds for 14 fights as the possible next opponent for Paul, setting KSI as the clear favorite at +200, with former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson coming in a surprising second at +300. Dillon Danis (+500), Tommy Fury (+600), and Mike Perry (+800) round out the rest of the top five, before getting into the substantially less likely opponents like Jorge Masvidal (+1200).

Paul and KSI have been teasing a potential fight against one another for years, however KSI just fought Tommy Fury this past week at Misfits PRIME, losing a majority decision, and thus may not be willing to make a quick turnaround. Paul, meanwhile, most recently faced Nate Diaz, winning a majority decision in their long-awaited boxing match back in August.

Check out the full list of betting odds for Paul’s next opponent below. All odds are current as of the time of this writing.