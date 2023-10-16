Ketlen Vieira to face TUF 28 winner Macy Chiasson on UFC’s first card of 2024

The Ultimate Fighter season 28 winner Macy Chiasson will battle Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight bout at UFC’s first Vegas card of 2024 on Jan. 13, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The promotion has yet to announce the headlining attraction for the Fight Night event.

Chiasson, 8-3 as a professional and 6-3 under the UFC banner, is looking to finally return to action and re-insert herself in the title picture after losing via TKO to Irene Aldana in September 2022.

Chiasson, who holds UFC wins over the likes of Norma Dumont and Marion Reneau, was slated to face Yana Santos this past July but withdrew from the contest.

Vieira improved to 8-3 in the UFC and 14-3 overall in her career with a decision win over Pannie Kianzad in her most recent octagon appearance in July, rebounding from a split decision loss to Raquel Pennington that snapped a good winning streak against former UFC champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.