Dillon Danis threatens to appeal Logan Paul loss due to ‘multiple offenses’

Dillon Danis agrees that someone should have been disqualified in his boxing debut. Just not him.

In his first fight since 2019, Danis put on a clownish performance against Logan Paul in the main event of Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card this past Saturday, culminating in Danis getting disqualified after attempting an illegal choke in the final round.

Danis hasn’t been quiet since the loss, taking shots on social media at Paul, former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, and going as far as to say that he’s making a move to the UFC next. He continued tweeting on Monday, with his latest claim being that he will submit an appeal of the result to the athletic commission over what he alleges to be “multiple offenses” on Paul’s side.

There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today. https://t.co/C4rvgx5MOc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 16, 2023

Danis’ comment was in response to a video asking if Paul should be disqualified due to a member of his team entering the ring when Danis attempted and failed to complete an illegal takedown. It is not clear what other offenses Danis may be referring to or if he is even serious about submitting a formal appeal.

Neither fighter impressed in the six-round boxing match, though Paul officially went down as the winner, assuming the result stands. Danis boasted on social media that he did more damage to Paul when he struck him with a microphone at a pre-fight press conference this past Thursday than Paul did on fight night.

See more of Danis’ social media response below.

I did worse damage to Logan’s face in a second than he did to me in 18 minutes pic.twitter.com/w3ljOiwFwa — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 16, 2023