Jake Paul announces plans to return for his next fight on Dec. 15

Jake Paul will fight again before 2023 comes to a close.

The social influencer turned boxer announced plans on Monday for an upcoming fight booked on Dec. 15 with the card airing on DAZN pay-per-view. Paul didn’t announce an opponent, although he mentioned both KSI and Tommy Fury as potential matchups after watching his brother Logan Paul fight this past Saturday night.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” Paul said in a press release. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started.

“My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Paul most recently competed in August when he dispatched UFC veteran Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. That victory put Paul back on track after he suffered the first loss of his career in a split decision to Fury back in February.

Following the Misfits Boxing card this past weekend, Paul immediately called for the rematch with Fury, who earned a majority decision win over KSI in the main event.

“The Tommy Fury rematch is right there,” Paul said. “Tommy’s going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy. But knowing where I’m going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I’m going to beat that guy. I’m going to show ya’ll how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz and win again when it’s time to put it all on the line.

“Respect to Tommy for remaining undefeated, 10-0. I’m excited to run that back as soon as we can.”

Of course, Paul also teased that he still wanted to “decapitate” KSI after they’ve engaged in a long running war of words over the past few years. KSI got his start in boxing with a pair of fights against Logan Paul before the rivals became friends and launched Prime Energy drinks together.

With Paul teasing his return in December, it probably won’t take long before he reveals an opponent, especially with the date almost exactly three months away.