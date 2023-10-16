The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Rey Mysterio in studio, Darren Till, Michel Pereira, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski previews his short-notice rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

2 p.m.: We continue our look back at UFC Vegas 81, Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card, and more.

2:30 p.m.: WWE legend Rey Mysterio joins us in-studio!

3:30 p.m.: Darren Till returns to the discuss the latest in his life.

4 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Boys look back at our picks from this past weekend.

4:15 p.m.: Michel Pereira reflects on his successful middleweight debut at UFC Vegas 81.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.