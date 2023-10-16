Mark Hunt rips ‘scumbag gutterdog’ Dana White over end of UFC-USADA partnership

Mark Hunt had harsh words for Dana White following the news that the UFC will soon no longer be working with the USADA.

On Jan. 1, 2024, USADA will officially no longer run the UFC’s anti-doping program. Going forward, the UFC’s drug testing will be handled by Drug Free Sport International. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt let it be known on Instagram that he doesn’t trust the UFC CEO to handle the situation professionally.

See Hunt’s social media reaction below.

“I give you a year [Dana White and UFC] before you are no more,” Hunt wrote. “You can’t keep ripping fighters and their families off. The exodus from you criminals is already starting.”

Hunt went on to refer to White as a “scumbag gutterdog” and a “worthless mutt,” noting that the timing of the UFC-USADA split seemed to conveniently occur between the dismissal of Hunt’s lawsuit and the impending return of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. McGregor’s drug-testing status has been a constant source of controversy as he gears up for his first fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The relationship between Hunt and the UFC CEO has been volatile since 2017 when Hunt sued White, UFC 200 opponent Brock Lesnar, and the promotion while alleging racketeering, fraud and breach of contract, among other claims. Hunt claimed that the UFC knowingly allowed Lesnar to use performance-enhancing drugs ahead of their fight at UFC 200 in July 2016. Lesnar defeated Hunt via unanimous decision, but the result was overturned to a no-contest when Lesnar later failed a drug test.

U.S. District Judge of Nevada Jennifer A. Dorsey recently dismissed the case from federal court due to Hunt being unable to provide definitive proof that the parties in question colluded with one another and that Hunt was knowingly misled.

See more from Hunt below.