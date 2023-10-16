 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 81

For the second consecutive week, the wily veteran has defeated the promising up-and-comer in the main event, and this time, it was Edson Barboza that halted the divisional momentum of Sodiq Yusuff in the main event of UFC Vegas 81. Following the wild comeback victory, where does Barboza go next in one of the UFC’s deepest divisions?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following the UFC’s latest event at the APEX in Las Vegas. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Viviane Araujo following her decision win over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event, Jonathan Martinez after his eye-opening stoppage of Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight featured contest, Michel Pereira following his 66 second finish in his middleweight debut, along with fellow main card winner Christian Rodriguez, and more.

