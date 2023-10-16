 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Kamaru Usman says Khamzat Chimaev fight ‘naturally was what was supposed to happen’

By Drake Riggs
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 294 fight week has arrived.

In one of the crazier late event shake-ups in recent memory, the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi has seen the two headliner bouts require fill-ins. The main event went from a big lightweight title fight rematch between the champion Islam Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira to a champion vs. champion rematch. Oliveira suffered a bad cut over his eye, resulting in Makhachev’s last opponent, the featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, coming in to again attempt to become a two-weight champion. “The Great” came up short in a thrilling unanimous decision defeat this past February.

As for the co-main event, undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev lost his original opponent Paulo Costa to a nasty staph infection on his elbow. Therefore, leading to a shocking replacement in the form of the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The bout will be Usman’s first since losing his title and suffering back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards.

“The crazy thing is, I hate being put in this position because this was supposed to be the fight,” Usman told TMZ. “He’s a great, very, very good prospect, contender. He was in my weight class so that fight naturally was what was supposed to happen and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it. I’ve been ready for it, let’s do it.’ But, of course, some things from his side about not being able to make the weight and also from the UFC side, they have their plans and so the fight didn’t come together.”

The 36-year-old Usman’s future has been in question since his second Edwards defeat in March. Seemingly in a limbo period for as long as “Rocky” holds gold at 170 pounds, this short-notice opportunity won’t be new for Usman who mentioned his first fight with Jorge Masvidal amid the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. “The Nigerian Nightmare” successfully defended his title in the contest, earning a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Despite the change in weight class, Usman will provide the 12-0 Chimaev with his stiffest test yet.

“He’s definitely very talented,” Usman said. “That’s why there’s a lot of excitement about him. We’ve seen these guys come in and a lot of different guys and you just see something special about him. We all know it. I know it, he knows it, everyone knows it.

“He’s very skilled. He’s strong, he’s big. He’s fast, he can wrestle, he can grapple, he can strike. He has everything but so do I. At the end of the day, we’re all human beings. Everybody feels invincible until someone comes in and pokes that balloon.”

Adding both fighters to 185 pounds is a nice boost to the landscape. With several options for new champion Sean Strickland to be challenged by, UFC President Dana White has already said the winner of Usman vs. Chimaev will get the title shot.

While Usman doesn’t plan to leave welterweight permanently, he doesn’t see how anything else could happen next if he hands “Borz” his first loss. It also helps that Usman has a unanimous decision win over Strickland in April 2017.

“I mean, it’s a no-brainer,” Usman said. “Sean Strickland is the champion. I’ve already taken care of him. Not to say he’s not better, he is. But I’ve got a mountain in front of me that I have to scale and climb. We’ll get through that first and then we’ll worry about what’s next but it’s a no-brainer.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I really wish Usman vs. Chimaev was five rounds. Still can’t believe it’s even happening, so I’ll take what we can get. Hard not to lean toward Chimaev with all things considered but Usman definitely shouldn’t be written off in his career just yet.

Thanks for reading!

