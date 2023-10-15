Jake Paul mocks Dillon Danis as ‘the worst fighter I’ve ever seen,’ slams KSI acting like ‘the sorest loser in the world’

Jake Paul wasn’t fighting on Saturday night in Manchester, England but he definitely spent a lot of time in the spotlight while cornering his brother Logan Paul and then keeping a close eye on the main event between longtime rivals KSI and Tommy Fury.

The 7-1 professional boxer, who most recently defeated Nate Diaz by decision, nearly got into a fight of his own after Dillon Danis was disqualified for attempting to pull a guillotine choke, which led to security storming in the ring to keep the fighters separated. Paul jumped right in the mix begging for security to let him get to Danis, although the melee ended before any more punches were thrown.

Afterwards, Paul mocked Danis for his performance after he spent weeks talking trash, which included dozens upon dozens of posts on social media aimed at Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

“Dillon is such a ‘L’ It is such a [loss],” Paul said on YouTube. “What an embarrassing person. Probably the worst fighter I’ve ever seen in my entire life. He talked all that s*** and didn’t back it up whatsoever. Now he has to go back to real life.

“It’s funny because he tried to do jiu-jitsu and wrestling and all these things and Logan stopped him. So Logan won the MMA fight, too. I’m so happy for my brother”

In addition to his loss in the boxing match, Danis still faces a lawsuit filed by Agdal for damages after he posted sexually explicit photos and videos of her online while also alleging that the two-time Bellator fighter posted material stolen from her hacked Snapchat account.

Danis will have his day in court over those allegations and Paul was more than happy to remind him that words have consequences.

“Remember, good always beats evil,” Paul said. “People can go online all they want, cyber bully, troll, post memes but when it comes to real life and facing those words and backing them up, s*** changes.”

As far as the main event on the Prime card, Paul took special interest in that fight because Tommy Fury defeated KSI via majority decision in a lackluster outing that produced almost no highlights whatsoever. Of course, Paul suffered the only loss of his career in a split decision to Fury back in February but he’s also maintained a long running rivalry with KSI about potentially meeting in the ring.

Following his loss on Saturday, KSI complained that the result was a “robbery” while touting plans to file an appeal over the judges’ decision.

“To see KSI just disintegrating, acting like the sorest loser in the world,” Paul said. “I knew that, I expected that. This kid’s ego is out of control. Kicking the screens, crying, stuttering, asking for an appeal. This guy is 30 years old acting like this.

“Take it like a man. Don’t be a sore loser. You lost. Tommy had a point deducted and you still lost.”

While Paul did give Fury credit for the win, he didn’t think much about the performance from either fighter after the majority of the six-round affair was spent in the clinch.

The punch count was dramatically low with neither KSI nor Fury really doing a lot of damage. In Paul’s opinion, Fury offered up a much better showing against him when they clashed back in February.

“I wasn’t impressed by either man,” Paul said. “I think Tommy fought way better against me. He came in more prepared. Tonight, he was flat footed, kind of awkward and KSI was good for one round and got tired after that. But I still want to decapitate KSI. We have to finish what we started and the Tommy Fury rematch is right there. Tommy’s going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy.

“But knowing where I’m going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I’m going to beat that guy. I’m going to show ya’ll how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz and win again when it’s time to put it all on the line.”

Paul hasn’t booked a fight since his win over Diaz but it appears he’s now angling for the rematch with Fury following his win against KSI on Saturday.

“Respect to Tommy for remaining undefeated, 10-0,” Paul said. “I’m excited to run that back as soon as we can.”