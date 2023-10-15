Dillon Danis releases statement after Logan Paul loss, takes shot at Nate Diaz: ‘UFC next’

Dillon Danis isn’t leaving his latest loss quietly.

After a listless performance against Logan Paul in Saturday’s Misfits Boxing: Prime Card main event that saw him desperately disqualify himself in the final round with an illegal choke attempt, Danis emerged on social media with plenty to say.

That includes a two-word statement likely to bring plenty of raised eyebrows from MMA fans: “UFC next.”

UFC next. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

Saturday’s Prime Card co-main event was Danis’ first fight of any kind since 2019, when he last competed for Bellator. He went 2-0 in the MMA promotion, submitting both opponents in the first round.

Despite showing absolutely nothing for the majority of the six-round bout against an only slightly more impressive Paul, that didn’t stop Danis from crowing about his performance, and taking a shot at former UFC star Nate Diaz. Paul’s brother Jake Paul defeated Diaz via unanimous decision this past August and at one point had Diaz in trouble after scoring a knockdown in Round 5.

A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next. https://t.co/a4a1w90WBc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

See more of Danis’ social media comments below.

Where’s everyone that said I wouldn’t last a round even joe Rogan called me Ben Askren? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

Sorry you lost that 850k @Drake never bet against a dawg. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

That fat security guard saved your life shut your pussy ass up on a real fight your dead. https://t.co/jhhAHx6uv0 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

Random drug testing = Right after fight — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023