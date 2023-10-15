 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dillon Danis releases statement after Logan Paul loss, takes shot at Nate Diaz: ‘UFC next’

By Alexander K. Lee
Dillon Danis isn’t leaving his latest loss quietly.

After a listless performance against Logan Paul in Saturday’s Misfits Boxing: Prime Card main event that saw him desperately disqualify himself in the final round with an illegal choke attempt, Danis emerged on social media with plenty to say.

That includes a two-word statement likely to bring plenty of raised eyebrows from MMA fans: “UFC next.”

Saturday’s Prime Card co-main event was Danis’ first fight of any kind since 2019, when he last competed for Bellator. He went 2-0 in the MMA promotion, submitting both opponents in the first round.

Despite showing absolutely nothing for the majority of the six-round bout against an only slightly more impressive Paul, that didn’t stop Danis from crowing about his performance, and taking a shot at former UFC star Nate Diaz. Paul’s brother Jake Paul defeated Diaz via unanimous decision this past August and at one point had Diaz in trouble after scoring a knockdown in Round 5.

See more of Danis’ social media comments below.

