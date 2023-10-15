UFC Sao Paulo main card confirmed

One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis will go into hostile territory on short notice to take on surging contender Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo.

The UFC announced the full main card for the No. 4 event, which takes place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo and is expected to air on ESPN+. Lewis replaces Curtis Blaydes, who was forced to withdraw from the event for undisclosed reasons.

Contender Series alum Almeida brings a huge wave of momentum to the headliner, with five straight wins. All but one came in the first round, and in his most recent appearance, he choked division veteran Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round.

Lewis could use another boost after snapping a three-fight skid with a 33-second knockout at UFC 291.

Here is the full main card for UFC Sao Paulo: