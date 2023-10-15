Logan Paul trashes ‘coward’ Dillon Danis, calls out ‘little leprechaun’ Conor McGregor after lopsided win

Logan Paul extracted emotions before setting foot in the ring to fight Dillon Danis, but it turns out anger and rage really didn’t make much of a difference in the end.

While Paul stayed on the attack from the first second until the last, Danis rarely engaged and instead kept his hands up playing defense. It was a bizarre performance, and Danis looked like he wanted to survive to the final bell. That didn’t happen after he tried to latch onto a guillotine choke in the last round and was disqualified.

Despite all the odd behavior, Paul never got flustered and touted his dominance over Danis in Saturday’s event in Manchester, England.

“He’s supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened?” Paul said in his post-fight interview. “Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do the guillotine, I’m sorry I missed that hammerfist. Oh that would have been good. I’m sorry it ended that way. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being.”

“I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion trying to kill him, trying to be aggressive but damn, he called himself a real fighter. What are we talking about a real fighter?”

Following the win, Paul wasted no time turning his attention to UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who Danis claimed would appear in Manchester, but never showed.

McGregor was definitely watching — he posted numerous reactions on social media — but he seemed happy to view the fight from his Lamborghini yacht rather than showing up at the arena.

“Hey, Conor McGregor, you see that?” Paul shouted. “I took your b****, put him on a leash and took him for a walk. Who’s the real fighter now, bro?”

The win over Danis was Paul’s first boxing match since an eight-round exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Since then, Paul mostly dedicated himself to his new career in professional wrestling after inking a deal to join the roster in WWE.

By all accounts, Paul seems anxious to get back to work in WWE rather than focusing on another boxing match, although he’s not opposed to the idea of settling a score with the former two-division UFC champion if that matchup comes available to him.

“I’ll be honest, this is a hobby for me,” Paul said. “My true passion, ya’ll know I’m a WWE Superstar so I’m going to be back in the WWE. There are some championships there I want to get. I got my eye on something. I got my eye on someone. I’m an American boy and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother and I’m coming for that U.S. championship. Let’s go!

“Maybe [I’ll box again] if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b****, I’ll face him here. Is that little leprechaun here? Where you at Conor? He abandoned Dillon just like Marcelo, just like Savannah and just like Scott Coker.”

Aside from boxing and professional wrestling, Paul also addressed the pre-fight challenge that he would beat Danis and then repeat that performance in MMA, where he’s still a novice.

Paul didn’t back down from that potential challenge, but only if Danis lives up to his part of the bargain.

“If Dillon pays me his whole purse like he agreed, I’ll agree to my thing and [fight him] in MMA as well,” Paul said. “But you saw, I stuffed the takedown, he couldn’t choke me out.”