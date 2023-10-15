KSI erupts over majority decision loss to Tommy Fury: ‘I got robbed … it’s outrageous’

Neither fighter did much, but KSI felt confident he did enough to secure a victory over Tommy Fury.

Unfortunately, the judges disagreed, handing Fury a majority decision after six rounds in a lackluster outing in the Misfits PRIME headliner.

Afterward, KSI erupted about the decision, especially after Fury was deducted a point early in the fight for repeated blows to the back of the head.

“It’s a robbery,” KSI said directly after the fight ended. “How many jabs did he land? You didn’t get hardly any shots off. You weren’t landing! Look at your face, look at your eyes. Look at you! I’m the YouTuber, you’re the boxer, you have to win. I understand. It’s all good.

“[I won rounds] 1, 2, 3 and a point off. How do I lose a six rounder? Unreal. He’s the man that’s meant to be a pro boxer and he won a majority decision. It’s outrageous.”

While he felt like he deserved the victory regardless, KSI was irate that the referee only punished Fury once for the punches to the back of the head, which he felt continued to happen for the majority of the fight.

If Fury had been punished for that foul more than once, KSI would have gone home with at least a draw – or perhaps even a victory based on the scorecards.

“The amount of times he hit me in the back of the head,” KSI said. “So many times and the referee only gave him one point [deduction] and he kept doing it over and over. Of course [he was doing it on purpose] trying to f*** up my equilibrium and he was just grabbing me. It’s outrageous.”

A few moments later, KSI addressed the fight again in a separate interview, hinting at a conspiracy that was set up for him to lose to a more experienced opponent like Fury.

“The Fury name, obviously he’s a pro boxer, if I won it’s a mockery for the sport,” KSI said. “It’s how they see it. I won that. I got robbed. It’s outrageous. Minus a point as well.

“I was landing the cleaner shots. He couldn’t get any jabs off. I was out of range every single time. He tried to jab me, I slipped, gave him an uppercut, gave him the overhand, bang on the money. Fury landed 12 punches the whole fight and he won. I threw more, I landed more. Did I lose that? He’s a pro boxer, bro! I f****** hate losing.”

KSI sounded ready to rematch, but first, he considered an attempt to overturn the result from Saturday night before anything else happened.

It seems highly unlikely that wish will be granted, but KSI appears resolved in his desire to at least attempt that challenge.

“We’re going to appeal,” KSI said. “I want to appeal. I’m sorry, that is outrageous. We need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”