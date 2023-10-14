Matt Hughes’ son, Brandon Mills, loses unanimous decision in pro debut at Caged Aggression 36

Brandon Mills, the son of legendary former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes, came up short in his professional mixed martial arts debut.

Mills faced Jordan Clark in the co-main event of Saturday’s Caged Aggression 36 event in Davenport, Iowa. Despite Mills showing some definite skill, it was Clark who came through with a unanimous decision victory in the three-round matchup.

Clark and Mills had some fun exchanges on the mat in the opening round after Mills landed a takedown that looked quite familiar to those who have followed his family fighting history. Although the first round was competitive, it was Clark who found himself in the more dominant positions on the mat.

The second round was all Clark, who stayed on top of Mills. At times, Mills seemed more interested in being a showman than winning the fight. Mills had moments of defense in the third round to keep Clark from getting the advantage in great spots, but he was not able to do enough to get it done on the cards.

Clark earned a 30-26 on one judges’ scorecard along with a pair of 29-28’s to improve to 3-1 as a pro, while Hughes suffered his first loss in the cage after a 4-0 amateur run.