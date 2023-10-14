UFC Vegas 81 post-fight show: Reaction to Edson Barboza’s insane comeback win

Edson Barboza proved that experience matters as he dug himself out of a deep hole early in the UFC Vegas 81 main event to prevail over Sodiq Yusuff.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which includes Barboza’s impressive decision win over Yusuff, the scoring of the fight, the lack of 10-8 rounds on the scorecards, and what the loss does to Yusuff’s championship prospects at 145 pounds.

Additionally, the panel discusses Jonathan Martinez’s outstanding performance in finishing Adrian Yanez, Michel Pereira’s quick finish of Andre Petroski in his middleweight debut, other impressive outings from the card, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 81 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your pods.