UFC Vegas 81 post-fight bonuses: Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff captures ‘Fight of the Night’

Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff fought a five-round battle that saw a huge swing in momentum, and they were rewarded for their efforts with “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Vegas 81.

Barboza overcame a near-finish in the first round to surge back against Yusuff, earning unanimous scorecards of 49-46 and 48-46 twice. Each fighter took home an additional $50,000 for their performance bonus. It was Barboza’s 10th UFC bonus, while it was Yusuff’s second.

UFC Vegas 81 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card streamed live on ESPN+.

The remaining bonuses went to finishers on Saturday’s card who earned “Performance of the Night” honors. Both fighters each earned $50,000.