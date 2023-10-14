 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Prime Card post-fight show: Reaction to Dillon Danis’ bizarre loss to Logan Paul, Tommy Fury edging KSI

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card was everything it was supposed to be. (For better or worse.)

MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, Eric Jackman, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon react to a bizarre night in Manchester that saw Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis via disqualification and Tommy Fury eke out a win over KSI. What should we make of Danis’ antics and was Saturday’s result a worst-case scenario for the controversial jiu-jitsu ace? How will he spin what was an objectively terrible performance? Does KSI have a case when he cries robbery for his majority decision loss to Fury? Is a Fury rematch with Jake Paul likely next? The gang hits those all topics plus answers listener questions and much more.

Catch the Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting