Prime Card post-fight show: Reaction to Dillon Danis’ bizarre loss to Logan Paul, Tommy Fury edging KSI

Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card was everything it was supposed to be. (For better or worse.)

MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, Eric Jackman, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon react to a bizarre night in Manchester that saw Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis via disqualification and Tommy Fury eke out a win over KSI. What should we make of Danis’ antics and was Saturday’s result a worst-case scenario for the controversial jiu-jitsu ace? How will he spin what was an objectively terrible performance? Does KSI have a case when he cries robbery for his majority decision loss to Fury? Is a Fury rematch with Jake Paul likely next? The gang hits those all topics plus answers listener questions and much more.

