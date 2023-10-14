Caged Aggression 36: Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jackson live blog

This is the Caged Agression 36 live blog for Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jackson, a 175-pound contest main event on Saturday in Davenport, Iowa.

The bout was booked after a long internet feud between UFC Hall of Fame Pat Miletich and UFC veteran Mike Jackson. The fight has been billed as a ‘clash of ideologies and principles’ with Miletich a well-known figure in right wing politics and Jackson equally familiar for his left wing commentary on X.

Miletich is one of several fighters drawn into the fray, though he’s not the only one. Jackson is currently embroiled in an assault case stemming from a gym fight with Jake Shields, whom he clashed with on social media before Shields confronted him at the UFC Performance Institute.

Miletich, 55, is returning to MMA competition for the first time in 15 years, though he competed in a kickboxing bout in 2020.

Jackson, 38, makes his first fight appearance since a stoppage loss to Pete Rodriguez ended his UFC run with a 1-2-1 record.

Check out the Caged Agression 36 Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jackson live blog below.

Round 1: Yes, everybody, Pat Miletich is fighting right now at the age of 55. No glove touch and we’re off. Jackson lands a pair of leg kicks and Miletich shoots for a takedown. Jackson is able to stay on his feet, but is drilled with a big right hand by Miletich and Jackson is down! Whoa!

Miletich going for a kimura, but gets a crucifix position and is unloading with elbows repeatedly on Jackson. Miletich now talking some trash while landing more elbows. Still just over two minutes to go and more uncontested elbows landed from Miletich to the delight of the crowd. Jackson in full survival mode as he eats another elbow, but Miletich has slowed down some, perhaps to conserve some energy, but then lands a few more elbows. Jackson has has no offense at all. All Miletich early as he ends the round with more elbows.

MMAFighting scores it 10-8 for Miletich

Round 2: