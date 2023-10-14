Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff full fight video highlights

Watch Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 81, courtesy of various outlets.

UFC Vegas 81 took place Oct,. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Featherweight octagon vet Edon Barboza (23-11) faced off with Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) in a five-round main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

That has to be a 10-8 round, right? Sodiq Yusuff completely dominated Edson Barboza #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/ogF2C34TY7 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 15, 2023

EDSON IS STILL WINNING MAIN EVENTS IN 2023 #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/sS27isFtLC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 15, 2023