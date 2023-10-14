Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff full fight video highlights

Watch Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 81, courtesy of various outlets.
UFC Vegas 81 took place Oct,. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Featherweight octagon vet Edon Barboza (23-11) faced off with Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) in a five-round main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
Looking to add another impressive performance to his resume @EdsonBarbozaJr #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/PYP8i8T55C— UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2023
Ready to put the featherweight division on notice tonight @Super_Sodiq #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/Wj5omZv0xp— UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2023
That has to be a 10-8 round, right? Sodiq Yusuff completely dominated Edson Barboza #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/ogF2C34TY7— Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 15, 2023
CLASSIC EDSON BARBOZA #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/R4Km0uRHDJ— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 15, 2023
EDSON IS STILL WINNING MAIN EVENTS IN 2023 #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/sS27isFtLC— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 15, 2023
What a performance by @EdsonBarbozaJR— UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2023
He leaves tonight's #UFCVegas81 main event with the UD victory! pic.twitter.com/EijYIwNeR4
