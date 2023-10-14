‘Disgrace to boxing’: Pros react to Tommy Fury vs. KSI at Misfits Prime Card

Tommy Fury continues to be the final boss of the influencer boxing scene.

Fury took a narrow majority decision over KSI on Saturday, claiming judges’ scores of 57-57, 57-56, and 57-56 in the main event of Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card in Manchester.

Fury’s victory puts him at 2-0 over two of the biggest names of the influencer boxing scene following his split decision over Jake Paul this past February.

See how the fight world reacted to Fury vs. KSI below.

I don’t know much abt KSI or what he does, but i see him everywhere now so imma tune into this Main event — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

You mean to tell me that I need to be doing Jumping Jacks?? I’ve been training wrong the whole time! #MisfitsBoxing #KSIFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

This a disgrace to boxing — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) October 14, 2023

These guys are both way better than Dillion and Logan lol #Misfitsboxing — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

Watching this KSI v Fury fight. KSI has some good speed ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 14, 2023

I’d rather watch John Fury watch the fight than watch the fight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the lambo yacht he’s in a huracan. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

These fights suck, ufc way better ‍♂️ — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023