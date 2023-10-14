 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Disgrace to boxing’: Pros react to Tommy Fury vs. KSI at Misfits Prime Card

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tommy Fury continues to be the final boss of the influencer boxing scene.

Fury took a narrow majority decision over KSI on Saturday, claiming judges’ scores of 57-57, 57-56, and 57-56 in the main event of Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card in Manchester.

Fury’s victory puts him at 2-0 over two of the biggest names of the influencer boxing scene following his split decision over Jake Paul this past February.

See how the fight world reacted to Fury vs. KSI below.

