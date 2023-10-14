Tommy Fury ekes out majority decision win, KSI cries ‘robbery’ after lackluster Prime card main event

Tommy Fury added a razor-close majority decision win to his resume but it’s hard to imagine he’ll look back at his fight against KSI with fond memories.

The 24-year-old former reality show star and younger brother to heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury didn’t do much during the six round fight but apparently he managed to land enough punches to convince the judges to give him the win. In actuality, Fury and KSI spent the majority of the fight locked up in the clinch with neither one doing much of anything.

Still the judges returned scores totaling 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57 with Fury getting the nod by the closest of margins.

“I fought my heart out in there,” Fury said following the win. “That’s all you can do. I said from day one there will never be another Tyson Fury. I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.

“He’s very awkward but at the end of the day, we got the victory. I’m done with all this crossover s***. I’m done with the bulls***.”

For his part, KSI was irate at the decision, especially after Fury lost a point in the second round for repeated blows to the back of the head. KSI complained about the repeated fouls, which he says continued to happen yet the referee only penalized Fury on the one occasion.

“Robbery,” KSI said about the decision. “How many jabs did you land? You weren’t landing. Look at your face, look at your eyes. I want to appeal. That is outrageous. I felt like I won that.”

It was brawler versus boxer during the fight with KSI employing unorthodox tactics, although to his credit he did manage to pop Fury with a hard right hand in an early exchange in the opening round. Fury attempted to settle into a rhythm but it wasn’t easy against a wild opponent like KSI dancing around and then diving forward with his punches.

As Fury kept trying to find a home for his punches, he got locked up the clinch with KSI and that led to him throwing shots that landed behind the head. It happened once in the first round but the second illegal punch in the following round forced the referee to take a point away from Fury for the repeated infractions.

The majority of the exchanges continued to happen in the clinch with neither fighter really doing much damage and the referee wasn’t breaking them up with much urgency. Fury appeared frustrated with his inability to really connect with his punches, although it seemed like his game plan was holding onto KSI and attempting to wear him out.

Fury did manage to clip KSI with a well-timed right hand in the third round but he still wasn’t doing enough to really separate himself on the scorecards or perhaps secure a knockout.

In the rare moments when the fighters weren’t tied up in the clinch, KSI tried his best to land a big shot as he charged forward while Fury was attempting to time a counter punch. Every exchange played out almost exactly the same with Fury throwing a couple of punches, KSI firing back and then they’d get locked up together again.

Despite Fury seemingly holding an advantage as the better pure boxer, he struggled to really connect with much of anything and KSI did just enough to equal him in the majority of the exchanges. That’s why the fight stayed so close until the end with the judges returning scores that reflected exactly that.

Still, Fury got the victory after he dispatched Jake Paul in February but it’s unclear if he’ll ever entertain a rematch with him or KSI following these two performances. For now, Fury can just enjoy the victory after dispatching another influencer turned boxer.