Video: Logan Paul embarrasses Dillon Danis before melee breaks out with security guards, Jake Paul storming the ring

Logan Paul beat up Dillon Danis for the better part of six rounds but the fight ended in embarrassing fashion just as so many predicted.

With Paul dominating the fight, Danis actually tried to pull off a guillotine choke after previously attempting a takedown. To his credit, Paul shrugged off the submission as Danis fell to the canvas and he threw a punch on the ground, which led to security rushing into the ring as a near riot broke out.

Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul was right in the mix of things as the fighters were separated. When order was finally restored, announcer Michael Buffer confirmed that Paul won every round on the scorecards but Danis was disqualified for the illegal move that actually ended the fight.

“He’s supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened?” Paul said afterwards. “Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do the guillotine, I’m sorry I missed that hammer fist. Oh that would have been good. I’m sorry it ended that way. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being.”

Even before he got disqualified, Danis seemingly threw less than 10 punches over all six rounds as he seemed to be more interested in taunting Paul than actually fighting him.

With Danis not engaging, Paul continuously unloaded a barrage of punches with a few of those shots slipping through as the damage started to mount. Paul continued swinging with reckless abandon while Danis could only keep his hands up to try and deflect some of the shots coming at him.

Midway through the third round, Danis opted to fall to his back like he was inviting Paul to jump down into his guard — as if it was an MMA fight rather than a boxing match — and he received a loud chorus of boos from the Manchester audience as a reward. Even when Paul dropped his hands just inviting some kind of reaction, Danis refused to really come after him.

Paul remained in control while trapping Danis in the corner before unleashing four and five punches in succession. When Danis finally attempted a punch, Paul backed out to ensure he didn’t get into any danger but then he faced no real danger after resetting in the center of the ring.

The only real offense Danis attempted came from an ill-fated takedown attempt that nearly had security charging into the ring. The referee managed to get the fighters separated as Paul stayed stoic while Danis continued doing almost nothing to actually attempt to win the fight.

Moments later, Danis actually tried to go for a guillotine choke, which Paul shrugged off while throwing him to the ground and throwing another punch. Then the melee started as security rushed into the ring to keep the fighters separated with Paul eventually climbing on the ropes to declare his victory.

Following the win, Danis left the ring dejected while Paul sent a message to his friend and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who wasn’t in attendance on Saturday.

“Hey, Conor McGregor, you see that?” Paul shouted. “I took your b****, put him on a leash and took him for a walk. Who’s the real fighter now?”