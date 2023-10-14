Video: Slim knocks out Salt Papi in stunning comeback on Prime Card

Slim Albaher started slow but he finished in emphatic fashion.

While the fight didn’t go his way early, Slim weathered the storm against Salt Papi before he staged a comeback that helped him become the new Misfits boxing middleweight champion. After tagging Salt Papi with a hard punch to start the fourth round, Slim loaded up on a massive right hand that connected flush during an exchange against the ropes.

Slim followed that up with another stinging punch that punch Salt Papi down on the canvas.

To his credit, Salt Papi got back to his feet again but Slim refused to let him escape as he continued with a barrage of punches that forced the referee to swoop in to stop the fight. The end came at 2:54 in the fourth round as Slim celebrated another knockout victory.

“What a fight,” Slim said afterwards. “You made me work. I gave him his props. I took this fight, I needed to push him. I got that right hand sniper baby, all it takes is one. He did not know where he was when I dropped him that first time.”

Prior to the knockout, it was Salt Pap controlling the action as he continuously stalked Albaher across the ring while throwing punches in bunches. Despite a significant height and reach advantage, Albaher just couldn’t keep Salt Papi from closing the distance and working inside.

Salt Papi showed no fear whenever he jumped into a combination, especially as he backed Albaher against the ropes before unleashing a flurry. Albaher appeared willing to engage in a war in close quarters but he just wasn’t doing enough damage to justify that kind of game plan.

As the fight moved into the third round, Salt Papi smiled as he connected with a stinging left hand that snapped Albaher’s head back. It was almost like the punch woke him up because Albaher started to load up on his shots and suddenly he was beginning to find a home for his punches in the wild exchanges.

A minute later, Albaher unleashed a straight punch that clearly rocked Salt Papi, although he didn’t go down to the canvas. Albaher definitely smelled blood in the water, especially noticing Salt Papi’s labored movement as he plodded across the ring.

That’s when Albaher blasted Salt Papi with the brutal right hook followed by another behind it that spelled the beginning of the end. Once Salt Papi got back to his feet, he was in survival mode but Slim refused to let him escape as he kept up the pressure until the fight was eventually stopped.

It was an impressive performance from Slim, who looked sluggish early but then once he got going, there was no stopping him until he put Salt Papi down once and for all.