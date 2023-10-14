‘What an embarrassment’: Pros react to Dillon Danis’ bizarre disqualification loss to Logan Paul

Dillon Danis did not live up to his words.

Danis suffered a lopsided and bizarre loss on Saturday, losing five increasingly strange rounds to Logan Paul before igniting a melee and getting himself disqualified with a sloppy guillotine attempt in the sixth round of his co-headlining bout at Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card in Manchester.

Unsurprisingly, Danis’ listless performance had plenty of people in the combat sports world talking. See how they reacted below.

Smart game plan so far, Logan Paul does look like he’s gettin tired? Maybe — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

I hope Dillion Dani’s isn’t representing MMa in this one — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Logan landed some big shots rd 2, Dillion just playing defense but ate some big ones. Logan up 2-0 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

These guys making bank for this??? Cmon son. #PaulVsFury #Misfits — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

This is not a good boxing match — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

This fight is so dumb. #Misfitsboxing — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

Turns out pulling guard is dumb in every setting #PaulDanis — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) October 14, 2023

Dillion is embarrassing #Misfits — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023

Can’t believe y’all paid for this — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

“Its like rocky and drago” - a fight nothing like that — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

Hahahaha nice takedown @dillondanis — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) October 14, 2023

What a spectacle, ya’s’r welcome. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

Logan just won 8 rounds out of 6 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

You know things aren’t well when the commentators go in on you lol — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 14, 2023

How did he miss the security guard — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

I told you guys! #PaulDanis



Really glad that one is over. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/i4UWSYM0yG — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) October 14, 2023

You got beef , you fight ! it's a shame it was under boxing rules but still a good circus #PaulDanis — Charles Jourdain (@JourdainAir) October 14, 2023

“SIGN THE CONTRACT” - calling out a guy who already beat you and is literally fighting next wild — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 14, 2023

I was impressed by @dillondanis. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

DILLONS LUCKY SECURITY STOPPED ME FUCKING PUSSY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023