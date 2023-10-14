 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What an embarrassment’: Pros react to Dillon Danis’ bizarre disqualification loss to Logan Paul

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Dillon Danis did not live up to his words.

Danis suffered a lopsided and bizarre loss on Saturday, losing five increasingly strange rounds to Logan Paul before igniting a melee and getting himself disqualified with a sloppy guillotine attempt in the sixth round of his co-headlining bout at Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card in Manchester.

Unsurprisingly, Danis’ listless performance had plenty of people in the combat sports world talking. See how they reacted below.

