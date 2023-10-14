Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday afternoon, courtesy of multiple outlets.

KSI vs. Fury took place Oct. 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. KSI (3-2) and Tommy Fury (10-0) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on DAZN, ESPN+, and PPV.com.

Catch all the video highlights below.

rd6: Final round. Tommy won that. but lets see what the English judges think. Disappointed in Tommy. How is your brother Tyson fury and you go all 6 rounds with a Youtuber? cmon man.. #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/FOGpSSdRBU — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

rd4: Tommy is starting to put it on. Ksi is trying to hard to land a big shot. You're not going to catch Tommy like that. Hes a real boxer, not a you tuber. ksi looks tired..

Fury 10-9 #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/dqx9DLeua0 — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

KSI Outworking Tommy Fury Also Point Deducted for Tommy for hitting him at the back of the head. #DAZN pic.twitter.com/CEHuVt8JTF — Loocas (@LoocasTweets) October 14, 2023

rd1: Hugging right out the gate? Fury hit ksi in the back of the head.. cmon man. hes really milking that back of the head shot. #KSIFury pic.twitter.com/PY7CujSOvx — Fight Fan (@_fightfan) October 14, 2023

Prefight: Well, that co-main event was basically exactly what we all thought it would be. Dillon Danis can’t box, he knew it, and he was always going to troll in the most annoying way possible. God willing, this will be the last of Dillon Danis in our lives.

Now though, we’re on to the main event and what may be an even less competitive matchup. Tommy Fury should thump KSI. But will he?

Walkouts: Wow, no dilly-dallying here. We’re getting right into the main event as Fury makes his walk to the ring to the silky sounds of Oasis’ “Wonderwall.” He’s in a black robe with “Fury” emblazoned on the front in aggressive red lettering, and with a red-lined hood. Wait, he’s just walking backstage. Now Michael Buffer steps into announce him, and Fury walks out, “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. Certified banger. He’s all smiles and he dances his way to the ring.

Now KSI makes his walk. He’s in a Lamborghini. No idea what this song, is, I assume it’s his own. He leaves the Lambo and he’s in a vibrant green getup, with KSI emblazoned on the left side of his robe, in green on a black background. Now a musical act is joining him. The stage is filled with smoke. He’s creating a vibe, that’s for sure. And he has his mean face on. Cutting a very different figure from Fury.

Also worth noting that KSI is reportedly wearing the world’s most expensive mouthguard at $40,000. Diamond galore in it. Not sure diamonds and punching the mouth go together, but I guess we’ll see.

Both men are now in the ring, so we’re almost at showtime.

National Anthems and announcements: In contrast with the co-main event, the Manchester crowd is all in on “God Save the King,” singing right along with it. Huzzah for monarchy!

Michael Buffer gets to work and this crowd is very ready for this. They are very much not here for Mr. Thomas Fury, but that’s to be expected. He will very likely make them all sad in moments. For now though, they are uproarious for KSI. Final instructions are standard issue. Intense stare down. The ref makes them touch gloves and it’s go time.

Round 1: Both are out in orthodox and Fury charges right across the center of the ring. KSI with his hands down, bouncing and moving and we get a clinch early. It’s getting rough inside as the ref breaks. Right back into a clinch and it’s a brawl right from the start. All aggression. Back to a break and KSI lands a nice right hand! Fury ate it well but KSI landed for sure. And he appears to be faster.

KSI getting very reckless in there. Fury now cutting the ring but no jabs. He’s cutting the ring to brawl. KSI is staying safe inside for now. Another clinch and the infighting is getting ugly as Fury lands a shot to the back of the head that gets the ref to stop the action. KSI rubbing his head, not feeling it and he’s shaking it off in the corner. No point taken and the action resumes.

KSI bouncing like Michael ‘Venom’ Page in there and Fury is just getting side and roughhousing. KSI willing to oblige him. He’s swinging wildly in space and with 30 seconds left, Fury now finally might be settling down. He’s stepping in with shorter hooks. But KSI lands a good body shot just before the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 KSI.

Round 2: It seems unlikely that KSI can keep fighting like this for more than a round or two. It’s all explosion and reckless confidence. Fury needs to settle in.

And he comes in this round showing feints. KSI swings a right hand and Fury immediately catches him with his own. If he gets to boxing, this can go bad for KSI in a hurry. KSI lunching with his jab. Another clinch and Fury lands to the back of the head again and this time the referee takes a point. It’s a pretty obvious foul. Rookie stuff.

Back in space and KSI lands a nasty right hand! Fury eats it but KSI throwing heat. Fury cutting the ring and trying to get his jab going now. He’s fighting pretty poorly. He just wants to scrap, instead of box. KSI still moving around and every clinch, Fury is holding, trying to drain him.

KSI is prepared for the jab. Fury is landing 0 percent of those and then there’s a clinch and some dirty boxing. Another warning for Fury. KSI lands a good right hand in space. Explodes into it but Fury takes it as the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 KSI, 20-17 KSI overall.

Round 3: Fury’s corner needs to tell him to get smart. He’s not talented enough to fight this dumb and get away with it.

Before the round, the ref speaks to both men about shenanigans. Fury still coming forward, KSI slowing down a bit. Bouncing, but fewer and fewer explosions. Fury making the most of infighting now as KSI begins to fade. Fury’s being big and physical now. KSI going toe for toe with him in this way but this is the slowest round.

Fury lands a nice right hand as KSI charges in recklessly. KSI now actively pursuing clinches and this sort of clunky style. Fury lands a big right back in space! KSI backs up before the bell but that was his best punch of the night.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury, 29-27 KSI overall.

Round 4: Fury lands a good jab right at the start. KSI immediately into a clinch. He’s going for the holding strategy and hoping activity gets him rounds. The ref is being more aggressive about breaking those up now, as Fury’s corner calls for jabs.

Crowd starts chanting “Tommy” as we get more clinches. So many clinches. KSI is now ducking and clinching at every shot. Fury lands a jab and a right. KSI is running out of ideas in there and Fury looks fresh. KSI trying to land some shots inside but it’s all “meh.

This round has been 80% clinches. Fury lands a good 1-2 as KSI misses a missile of a right hand. KSI looking real tired in there but lands a right hand of his own before a clinch. Another clinch after the break up. Clinches ever two seconds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury, 38-37 KSI overall.

Round 5: KSI comes out with some pep this round and a clinch and he’s swinging reckless int here and lands a good right hand. Back in space and Fury lands a shot. KSI trying to will life into his legs. Fury slowing up a bit but he’s finding his right hand a little bit better. Still can’t get the jab though. KSI ducking every one of those and clinching.

More clinching. This is how bad boxing matches go. Neither man has the tools to avoid these clinches and so it’s ugly infighting. Neither man landing much in these. And I’m being dead serious when I say they are clinching every five seconds. The first punch of every exchange at range just leads to a clinch.

Fury trying to get the jab going but still can’t. KSI trying to maul inside but Fury is too physical. And Fury nearly misses a mean left hook in space just before the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury, 47-47 draw overall.

Round 6: Whoever wins this round wins the fight. KSI could be up a round though. Last round was tight.

And what do you know, more clinching. KSI has some bounce, and keeps grabbing as Fury steps forward. Fury lands a right hook into the next clinch. We stay here, break and repeat.

Fury lands another right hand. He’s finally starting to find that over the top as KSI turns. But the clinches keep coming. Fury really pushing the pace here. But now he initiates a clinch. Just ugly work from both men here with 1 minute left.

KSI on his bike, Fury trying to work in behind a jab. Clinch. So many clinches. Fury lands a right hand as KSI lunges in. Last gasp from both men. Round up for grabs.

And Fury lands a right hook as KSI ducks. Clinch and infighting to end the fight.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury, 57-56 Fury overall.

OFFICIAL DECISION: Tommy Fury def. KSI via majority decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-57).

Post Fight: KSI is clearly unhappy and can be seen mouthing “bulls***.” Logan Paul is also in disbelief. It was a close fight, but they obviously though the point deduction was big for them. Ultimately, it didn’t matter.