MMA Fighting has Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher live round-by-round updates for their Prime Card showdown at the Misfits Boxing event in the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday afternoon.

This fight, which will be for the vacant Misfits Boxing middleweight title, is expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. Check out our Prime Card results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Salt Papi (3-1) made a name for himself in the influencer boxing scene as someone with real talent, scoring impressive knockouts in two of his first three fights. Most recently, he dropped a unanimous decision to Joe Fournier in a three-round 180-pound bout back in May, but has since trimmed down to 162 where he looks to reestablish himself as one of the best pure influencer boxers.

Slim Albaher is one of the most accomplished influencer boxers, with a professional record of 3-0, plus two successful exhibition performances to his name. Most recently, Slim won a unanimous decision over Tom Zanetti in January.

Check out the Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher live blog below:

Round 1: Salt Papi out in southpaw, Slim in orthodox and Salt Papi takes the center immediately, with Slim moving around the outside. Salt Papi lunges in but Slim ties him up and we get a break. Same thing happens again. Salt Papi trying to take the reach out of the equation and Slim just reacting right now.

Salt Papi showing some feints and then blitzes in with a nice flurry to the body! Slim backed into the corner and Salt Papi rips a mean combo. Slim blocks most of it but a few get through and he clinches. Back to space and Salt Papi lands a few good lefts to the body as Slim tries to come in on him. Not a lot of jabbing either way and Salt Papi is landing the hooks to the body.

Slim gets lazy and Salt Papi lands a nice straight left to the head and a few follow-ups. Slim trying to find some dirty boxing inside but he’s struggling to generate much. And Salt Papi continues to land as they close in on clinches.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Salt Papi.

Round 2: Round 2 starts the same, with Salt Papi marching Slim down. Slim is much slower than Salt Papi and he’s not showing enough power to keep him off. Salt Papi smiling and on the march. He gets Slim to the ropes and unleashes a huge combination. Slim fires back but Salt Papi slips most of it and keeps punching. Salt Papi looking like a much better boxer at this point.

Slim looking very slow in there. Trying to stick a jab out there but it’s not finding a home and on the inside, Salt Papi keeps landing hooks. Another big combo from Salt Papi lands. Slim is wearing it all well, but he’s not accomplishing much.

Another really nice combination inside from Salt Papi. He’s stepping in, tying up, and then letting the hands go. Slim can’t see all the punches coming so he keeps getting hit.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Salt Papi (20-18 Salt Papi overall).

Round 3: Now we’ll see if Salt Papi starts to slow down. Thus far, Slim hasn’t been able to land anything at range and he’s getting out-landed inside. But if Salt Papi begins to fade, Slim might have more success.

Slim trying to hold the center this round, and he’s backing Salt Papi up. Salt Papi landing a few counters but this is better for Slim, certainly.

OOOH! Salt Papi lands a nasty counter left hook that sends a jolt through Slim. He’s shaking it off but that one hurt him. Salt Papi not pressing the issue though. He’s in cruise control as he lands another left while stepping in.

Slim finally gets the better of an exchange, backing Salt Papi out of a clinch with a few uppercuts but he needs more. And now Salt Papi is backing him up. Slim fires back though! He’s biting down on the mouthpiece and earning respect, but Salt Papi staying in his grill. Slim tries to lead the dance and eats a few shots for his trouble. Salt Papi now really putting it on him. Forcing Slim back to the ropes and just out-physicaling him.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Salt Papi (30-27 Salt Papi overall).

Round 4: OH! Slim lands a MONSTER left hand to start the round!!! Salt Papi is in trouble! Slim lands another and Salt Papi is on wobbly legs! He was taunting Slim and ate a few big shots for his hubris!!

Salt Papi working through it but Slim is now on the march! This is his chance and he’s trying to put it on Salt Papi. Salt Papi’s legs are under him but Slim is hunting. Uppercut lands. Salt Papi firing back but eats a big right hand. Salt Papi finally pivots off the ropes and both men looking real tired now.

Slim may have punched himself out. He hasn’t been punched and looks wobbly. And now Salt Papi lands a shot that gets Slim moving back. Slim is clearly exhausted as Salt Papi now is backing him up. Defense is out the window for Slim.

Salt Papi goes down!!!! He was attacking Slim against the ropes and ate a clean right hand!!!! Salt Papi beats the count but he’s in a world of trouble and Slim has his wind and he’s emptying the tank!!! Salt Papi is finished and Slim puts a few on him and the ref makes the standing finish!!!!! OUT OF NOWHERE!!!!! WHAT A COMEBACK!!

OFFICIAL DECISION: Slim Albaher def. Salt Papi via TKO, Round 4.