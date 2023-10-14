UFC Vegas 81 live blog: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

This is the UFC Vegas 81 live blog for Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza, the featherweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Joining the UFC in 2018 following a successful Contender Series audition, Yusuff quickly established himself as one of the most interesting prospects in the featherweight division. With a 6-1 record in the promotion, and his only loss coming to top contender Arnold Allen, Yusuff currently finds himself as the No. 11 ranked featherweight in the UFC. With a big win on Saturday, “Super” hopes to earn himself a crack at the top 10 next.

A veteran of the UFC since 2010, Barboza first established himself as one of the best lightweights in the world before dropping to 145 pounds in 2020, where he has continued to excel. After dropping a pair of bouts to Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Barboza rebounded with a vicious knockout of rising contender Billy Quarantillo in April, and he hopes to deliver a similar performance on Saturday.

Check out the UFC Vegas 81 main event live blog below.