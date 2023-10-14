Prime Card video: Ed Matthews delivers nasty 30-second knockout of Swarmz

Ed Matthews needed just 30 seconds to dispatch Swarmz in the featured bout on the Prime Card prelims on Saturday from Manchester.

The TikTok and YouTube star, who suffered a loss to rapper Blueface in April, stormed back with authority while taking out Swarmz with a single shot. The fight barely got started before Matthews was charging after Swarmz and looking for the knockout.

After trapping his opponent against the ropes, Matthews just started throwing wild haymakers with a left hook eventually finding a home on the chin, which sent Swarmz crashing to the canvas in a heap. Swarmz was understandably dazed and he struggled to get back to his feet, which led to the referee waving off the fight as Matthews began his celebration.

From there, Matthews climbed to the top rope — albeit after a brief slip — and he stuck the landing with a backflip in the center of the ring.

As for Swarmz, he needed help leaving the ring after it appeared he suffered some sort of an ankle injury when he got twisted around from the punch that ended the fight.