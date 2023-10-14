The Prime Card live stream online shows how to watch one of the most anticipated influencer boxing events of the year, featuring KSI, Logan Paul, and others.
The Prime Card will feature two main events: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. The event will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch the prelims above or on ESPN+.
This portion of the card is as follows:
Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts
Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
S-X vs. DTG
The action then heats up at 2 p.m. when the main card begins on pay-per-view on DAZN and PPV.com. The portion of the card is as follows:
KSI vs. Tommy Fury
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
Salt Papi vs. Slim
Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate
Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave
You can also watch the main card on YouTube below. It will cost $64.99.
Loading comments...