The Prime Card live stream online shows how to watch one of the most anticipated influencer boxing events of the year, featuring KSI, Logan Paul, and others.

The Prime Card will feature two main events: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. The event will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch the prelims above or on ESPN+.

This portion of the card is as follows:

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

The action then heats up at 2 p.m. when the main card begins on pay-per-view on DAZN and PPV.com. The portion of the card is as follows:

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

You can also watch the main card on YouTube below. It will cost $64.99.