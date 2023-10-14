Dana White says USADA CEO ‘went full Britney Spears’ after UFC split: ‘He lost his mind’

As the UFC’s relationship with USADA expires and the promotion threatens legal action against its longtime anti-doping partner, Dana White is washing his hands of the matter.

“Listen, it is what it is, they did what they did,” White told reporters in Las Vegas on Friday (via The Mac Life). “And think about this, right? They’re in a business where they’re looking to bring other sports leagues in. They were with us for eight years. We helped put them on the map. They helped us build an incredible program. This is how you’re going to end your relationship with us? Who else would want to do business with these guys after that?

“Not me. So, it doesn’t matter to me. We’re moving on, and good luck to them.”

White’s dismissive comments capped off a roller-coaster week that saw the eight-year partnership between the UFC and USADA essentially burst into flames.

In a stunning move, USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced on Wednesday that December 2023 will mark the final month of the UFC-USADA partnership. According to a statement from Tygart, “the relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months.”

Tygart said the UFC “did an about-face” regarding its relationship with USADA in a Monday phone call and told MMA Fighting in a separate interview that although the UFC didn’t ask for an exemption for McGregor, “they for sure didn’t like the statements we made.”

Tygart’s comments prompted a swift and furious response from UFC officials. White ripped USADA’s actions as a “dirty scumbag move” on Thursday. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell and anti-doping czar Jeff Novitzky subsequently announced that the UFC is threatening legal action against USADA for defamation, with Campbell demanding the anti-doping organization issue a formal retraction and apology by Thursday night due to what he described as “disgusting, disturbing ... material misrepresentations” made by Tygart.

Campbell and Novitzky also unveiled plans for the UFC to partner with Drug Free Sport International at the beginning of 2024 to continue its anti-doping program, with former FBI agent George Piro handpicked to lead the initiative as an independent administrator.

In a statement to MMA Fighting on Thursday following the joint press conference with Campbell and Novitzky, Tygart said, “We stand by our statement and our credibility.”

When asked on Friday, White simply marveled at Tygart’s response over the past week.

“Listen, this guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind,” White said. “Get ready. You’re probably going to see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives probably in the next to weeks or something. He went nuts, he lost his mind, and it is what it is. It’s whatever.”