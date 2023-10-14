Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Paul vs. Danis start time and TV schedule is for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Paul vs. Danis fight card and at which time the four co-headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m. ET and features a four-bout preliminary card headlined by Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor taking on weight-loss influencer Tempo Arts.

The full preliminary portion of the event can be seen below.

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

The Prime Card main attraction then kicks off on pay-per-view on DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET with a seven-fight main card headlined by two massive fights: KSI vs. Tommy Fury as well as the grudge match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Ring walks for KSI vs. Fury are tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The full seven-fight Prime Card main card can be seen below.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave