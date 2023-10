UFC Vegas 81 Results: Yusuff vs. Barboza

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 81 results for the Yusuff vs. Barboza fight card and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza clash in a featherweight contest. Yusuff has won four of his past five contests, while Barboza has won three of his past five fights.

Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo clash in a flyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 81 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darren Elkins vs. T.J. Brown

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote