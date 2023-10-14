Prime Card Results: KSI vs. Fury

MMA Fighting has Prime Card results for the KSI vs. Fury fight card, live blogs of the top three fights at the Misfits Boxing event, and much from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday afternoon.
In the main event, KSI attempts to hand Tommy Fury his first career loss. Fury beat Jake Paul via split decision in his previous fight this past February.
WWE superstar Logan Paul squares off against Dillon Danis in the co-main event. Danis hasn’t competed since winning his Bellator 222 fight via submission (armbar) in June 2019.
The complete Prime Card results are below.
Main Card (DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET)
KSI vs. Tommy Fury (live blog)
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (live blog)
Salt Papi vs. Slim
Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate
Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave
Preliminary Card
Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts
Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
S-X vs. DTG
Loading comments...