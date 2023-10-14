 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prime Card Results: KSI vs. Fury

KSI (left) and Tommy Fury headline The Prime Card in Manchester on Saturday night.
MMA Fighting has Prime Card results for the KSI vs. Fury fight card, live blogs of the top three fights at the Misfits Boxing event, and much from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday afternoon.

In the main event, KSI attempts to hand Tommy Fury his first career loss. Fury beat Jake Paul via split decision in his previous fight this past February.

WWE superstar Logan Paul squares off against Dillon Danis in the co-main event. Danis hasn’t competed since winning his Bellator 222 fight via submission (armbar) in June 2019.

The complete Prime Card results are below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury (live blog)

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (live blog)

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Preliminary Card

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

