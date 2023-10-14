Dillon Danis: ‘I won’t be on my deathbed happy’ until I become world champion in MMA

Dillon Danis believes he can still be a world champion in MMA someday.

That’s a lofty claim given that Danis, a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout, hasn’t competed in any form of combat sports competition since 2019 and next meets Logan Paul in the ring this Saturday at a Misfits Boxing event in Manchester, England. But the 30-year-old has never been short of confidence and after a lively open workout Wednesday that featured zero boxing and plenty of Danis shenanigans, he discussed his plans to return to MMA and hold a top title in the future.

“For legacy, I want to be a world champion in MMA,” Danis said. “That’s what’s going to make me rest easy at night. I won’t be on my deathbed happy unless that happens. The WWE, this s***, I’m not going to be bragging to my kid I beat Logan Paul when I’m on my deathbed.

“I’m going to be talking about my UFC championships, my Bellator championships, my world jiu-jitsu championships, not beating Logan Paul. So that’s what makes me happy is legacy. Money comes with it, obviously, but my legacy is what I want.”

Danis went 2-0 competing for Bellator, with submission wins over Max Humphrey and Kyle Walker. He hasn’t fought since defeating Humphrey on June 19, 2019, but has remained in the headlines due to various publicity stunts, the occasional run-in with the law, and a cancelled bout against KSI, who headlines Saturday’s event against Tommy Fury.

The way Danis sees it, he has carried the promotion for his fight with Paul and expects his efforts to culminate in a humiliating knockout for his rival.

“I did all the media,” Danis said. “I’ve been doing media all week. He hasn’t done anything. I can’t wait to knock his ass out.”

“I think he didn’t want me to show up,” he added. “He knows if I knock him out or I beat him his career is over. So he was doing all those lawsuits to get me out of this fight, but now I’m here, now he’s s****** his pants, now he’s not doing anything. So I’m excited to see him face to face. I haven’t been able to get in his eyes. I want to get face to face with him, I can’t wait.”

Paul’s recent combat sports exploits have primarily taken place inside the WWE ring, where he’s made several notable appearances at major events including WrestleMania and Summerslam. He boxes for the first time since squaring off against Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout that was not scored.

Even given Paul’s history as a celebrity and social media influencer, Danis is convinced that the Manchester Arena lights will be too bright for him on Saturday.

“I’m used to this,” Danis said. “Logan’s not used to this. There’s no script here. There’s no referee talking in our ear. It’s going to be me and his face and I hit hard, he’s going to see. He thinks I’m coming in like Ben Askren, but he better be f***** ready.”