UFC Vegas 81 and Prime Card preview show: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis chaos, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

The UFC returns to the APEX for it’s go-home event ahead of UFC 294, while across the pond, Dillon Danis finally competes in a fight when he faces Logan Paul in one of the top bouts of the PRIME Card in Manchester. Which card is more intriguing heading into the weekend?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Eric Jackman preview UFC Vegas 81, the featherweight main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza, along with other intriguing matchups on the card. Additionally, the panel discuss the Misfits Boxing PRIME card, the Danis vs. Paul matchup, KSI vs. Tommy Fury, if any other bouts are of interest, and much, much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 81 and Misfits Boxing's Prime Card preview show above.