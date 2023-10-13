Israel Adesanya reveals ‘you won’t see me fight for a long time,’ sends fiery warning to division

Israel Adesanya says he’ll be taking an extended break from fighting following his middleweight title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

The former middleweight champion lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Strickland at September’s pay-per-view event. It was also revealed that Adesanya pled guilty to drunk driving following the loss stemming from an incident on Aug. 19 in New Zealand. With all of those things in play, “The Last Stylebender” understands his need to focus on himself.

“I’m not making any excuses,” Adesanya told The Rock FM in New Zealand. “Strickland got me on the night because he was the better fighter on the night. He did his work well, he had a good team behind him.

“I never made excuses. I gave him props, but now I’m going to take time to look after myself, and I’m not going to fight for a long time. I’m definitely not going to retire, I know me — and if I did, I’m fine, I don’t need to prove anything else — but I know what I can do. I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my adapt to where I need to be.

“I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time.”

Adesnaya has lost two of three, but began 2023 with a knockout of the year contender against Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to regain the 185-pound title. The popular City Kickboxing standout even discussed the need for a new opponent for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next Saturday, a spot that has been filled by longtime friend Kamaru Usman.

While Adesanya thought about what a crazy moment it would be for him to step in on short notice to fight the undefeated Chimaev, he and his team knew it wasn’t the right time. But when that time comes, Adesanya has a message for all of the competitors in his path.

“I’m sure they called my team up, and my team was like, ‘He’s not fighting right now,’” Adesnaya explained. “Right now, it’s like four fights in the last 18 months, it takes a toll on your body.

“I’ve been to the doctors... had to do this specialist test, and I’m just going to take my time, heal. When I come back, f****** run for the hills.”